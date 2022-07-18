Roger Lee Matyas, 68, of O’Fallon, IL died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on February 16, 1954 in Granite City, IL to Thomas and Carol (Ringer) Matyas.
Roger married Jewel Martin in Granite City, IL on July 21, 1979.
The loving husband and father retired from Forward Air at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after 12 years of service. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran.
Besides his wife, Roger is survived by 3 daughters: Danielle (Allen) Stewart of Pontoon Beach, IL, Christina Matyas and her husband, Marvin Parker from O’Fallon, IL and Stephanie (Jason) Hileman of O’Fallon. IL; 3 sons: Thomas Matyas of Granite City, IL, Michael Matyas of Granite City, IL and Jason Matyas of Granite City, IL; 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a daughter in law, Christine Sellers Matyas of Troy, IL and 2 brothers: Andrew Matyas of Mulberry Grove, IL and Scott Matyas of Belleville, IL.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Uhls Matyas and 3 brothers: Shayne Matyas, James Matyas and Larry Matyas,
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo at a later date.