Roger Lee Benway, 89, passed away at 11:57am on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Strawn, Illinois, the son of the late Oscar E. and Gertrude (Rudolph) Benway. He married the former Margie L. Lubak and she survives. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Roger is survived by a daughter and son in law: Cheryl and James Prichard of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, a son and daughter in law: Steven Edward and Darcy Benway of O’Fallon, Illinois, a granddaughter: Rebecca Benway, three grandsons: Matthew Benway, Bryan Prichard, Andrew Prichard, his brothers in law and sisters in law: Wayne and Jeanette Scannell, Thomas and Judith Lubak, Barbara Benway, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A graduate of Strawn High School, Roger continued his education at Illinois State Normal University now Illinois State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree. He taught in the Madison School District #12 for forty years where he taught 5th and 6th grades at Louis Baer School prior to becoming the Principal. Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, shopping, western movies, and spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Howard, Donald, Russell, and Glen.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, VF will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church or to the Metro East Humane Society.
