Roger Dale Flanigan, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:53 p.m. Fri. July 8, 2022 at home in Granite City with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 17, 1964 in Granite City to Lavern & Ann (Merrell) Flanigan of Granite City.
On Aug. 18, 1982, he and Rachel Lynn Bilderback were married in Granite City. She survives.
Roger had worked in construction. He loved all things outdoors, especially fishing, camping and mushroom hunting. He played all kinds of guitars and had been in an amateur band or two. He was always ready to help a friend or neighbor with a problem of any sort.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a son: Christopher (Andrea) Flanigan of Ballwin, MO; 2 granddogs; a sister: Rebecca (Mark) Thomas of Livingston, TX; and 2 uncles, numerous cousins and so many friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Philbert Flanigan; grandparents: J.E. & Lucile Flanigan and Frank & Thelma Merrell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
He seized life with joy. He gave to life generously. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter.
