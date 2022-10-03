Roger Dale Elmore, Jr, 52, of Collinsville, IL passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
Roger was born on April 13, 1970 to Roger Dale and Loveinia nee Wallace Elmore, Sr in St. Louis, MO. On March 31, 2008 Roger married Cindy Hoy in Belleville, IL. In his free time Roger enjoyed fishing, barbequing and cooking.
Besides his wife Cindy, he is survived by 2 daughters: Alexxis Lea (Florentino Guzman) Cruz, Hollyanne Hoga; a son: Robin Hoga; a grandchild: Violet Rose Cruz; two Uncles: Steve Wallace and Jerry Wallace and a sister: Linda Kimball.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and a son Christopher Barton.
A celebration of life for Roger will be held at a later date.
