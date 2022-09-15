Roger Dale Crites, 73, of Granite City passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born July 24, 1949 in Kinder, MO to Elman and Pearline (Davis) Crites. He was retired from Granite City Steel after 27 years of service, where he worked as a crane operator. He is an Army Veteran. He served in Vietnam in the Mekong Delta in 1969 and in Desert Storm in 1991. Roger was a former member of the Steel City Street Rods in Granite City. He enjoyed antique cars and participated in drag racing for most of his life. He loved his dogs, Mandy and Ginger.
He is survived by two sons, Gary (Christina) Crites and Michael (Vicky) Crites; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Gary Jr; four great grandchildren, Gabriella, Aaleyah, Sylas and Harmony and two brothers Rick Crites and Mike (Alice) Crites all of Granite City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will be at Brush Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 am Friday in Arab, MO. In lieu flowers memorials can be made to the Granite City APA. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.