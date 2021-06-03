Roger Allen McCain, 57, of East Alton, IL died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 5, 1964 in Belleville, IL to James and Patricia (Bova) McCain.
Roger married Bonnie McCall in Granite City, IL on February 17, 2007.
The loving husband and father was in the dry wall installation industry for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.
Besides his wife, Roger is survived by a daughter, Jessica McCain of Troy, IL; 2 sons: Craig Pratt of Perryville, MO and Justin McCain of Bethalto, IL; 7 grandchildren: Taylor, Kayden, Kolten, Arielle, Magnolia, Chelsea and Lyric; 3 step-sons: John Brown, Brian Brown and Greg Brown; a brother, Dale (Geri) McCain of Caseyville, IL and 2 sisters: Pam (Bill) Teague of Benton, IL and Kim (Andre) Nichols of Caseyville, IL.
Besides his parents, Roger is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Kathy Moore and Angie Ramirez and his best friend, his dog Booger.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
