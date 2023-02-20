Rodney Curtis Langston, 90, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday evening. Rod was born in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a graduate of Sunset High School in Dallas, Class of 1949 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin. He was also a proudly certified Personal Trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
He began his working life as a minister in the Church of Christ, later evolving into careers in geriatric social work, crafting of fine miniature collectables, and personal training. In his late-career work at the Edwardsville YMCA, Rod improved the lives of his many training clients and inspired the community. He was an avid violinist, singer, reader, writer, athlete, dancer, conversationalist, learner and teacher. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends for his loyalty, generosity, pointed wit, eccentricity, intellectual curiosity, and mischievous smile.
Rod is survived by his wife, Lura “Smokey” Langston, children Kirk Langston (Dez), Kelly Langston Guth (Roger), Lanny Langston (Julie), Anna Langston (Steven), Danielle Langston (Carl), stepchildren Gabrielle Corley (Mark), Tim Henke, Chris Henke, 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lillian Langston, his brother Larry Langston, and two stepsons Donald Henke, Jr. and Curtis Henke. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 5, 12pm, at Sugo's Spaghetteria, 243 Harvard Dr. in Edwardsville.
Arrangement by Saksa Mateer Funeral Home