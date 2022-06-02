Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn.
Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military service he worked for American Steel.
Survivors include: a son: Cory Dunn; 2 brothers: Robert Dunn and Richard (Joeleene) Dunn; and 3 sisters: Melba (Michael) Tracy, Barbara Sanders and Tina Silkwood. He is also survived by his former spouse, Cyndi Murphy, mother to his daughter and Kimberly Dunn, mother to his son.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Megan and Kayla Dunn; and a sister-in-law: Lisa Ann Dunn.
A celebration of his life will be held Fri. June 17, 2022 from Noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Road Baptist Church.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.