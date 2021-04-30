Robin Diane (Painter) Black of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Thousand Oaks, California and Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital in Venice, Florida. She was born November 5, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of Hal F. Painter of Granite City and the late Barbara June (McCullough) Painter. Robin was a talented artist and model. She began modeling at an early age and began her career under contract with Famous Barr as the In-House Model for all publications and ads. She was also featured in several magazines such as St. Louis Magazine and Bride Magazine. She appeared in television commercials and later was accepted at Ford Modeling Agency in New York. She moved to California and started her own business as a make-up artist working with many wedding and event parties and at times working with celebrities. Robin was also a talented writer and graphic designer. She was the author and illustrator for two children’s books which included stories inspired by real-life adventures with her close friends. Her first book was “Around the World with the Airheads.” Her second book, which is about to be published is “What Ever Happened to the Sunflowers in the Secret Garden?” She loved animals and cherished her dogs and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved father, she is survived by a daughter, Haley Black of Thousand Oaks, California; a brother, Michael (Julie Repp) Painter of Collinsville; three nieces, Sarah (Mark Axe) Johnson of St. Louis, Kathryn (Tommy Gabauer) Painter of Medford, Oregon and Alison (Ben) Keough; a great niece, Emily Johnson of St. Louis; as well as other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Marie Painter; her maternal grandparents, Bertha and Clarence McCullough and paternal grandparents, Frances and Hal Painter Sr.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com