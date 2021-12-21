Robin D. Taylor, 55, of Granite City passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home. She was born June 22, 1966 in Granite City to Donald and Barbara (nee: Hancock) Byrd. Robin loved her dogs and was avid about her love for animals.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Taylor (Timothy Burke) of Granite City and Cassie Taylor of Granite City; son, Donald Taylor of Granite City; grandson, Damian and a sister, Donna Byrd of Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.