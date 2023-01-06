Robert Gerard Theis, 64, of Granite City, IL passed away Tues. Dec. 20, 2022 in Granite City.
He was born Sept. 3, 1958 in Granite City to the late Robert H. & Judith Grace (Winklmeier) Theis.
Robert had been a machinist and a roofer and loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by 2 children: Natasha (Jason Womack) Theis and Robert Besse; grandchildren: Jason Womack Jr., Patience Womack, Gracie Womack, Parker Womack, Nicholas Thebeau and Robert C. Theis; brothers: Joseph Theis and Mark Theis; and sisters: Judith Flanagan, Kimberly Reynolds, Catherine Hutchinson and Regina G. Hasty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Brittany Jo Abbott Theis; and a sister: Mary Frances Theis.
The family will hold a celebration of Robbie’s life at 2:00 p.m. Tues. Jan. 10, 2023 at Granite City First Assembly of God with Pastor Terry Davis officiating.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.