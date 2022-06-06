Robert Bradley Priester, Jr, 60, of Swansea, IL died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home.
He was born on December 8, 1961 in St. Louis, Mo to Robert Priester, Sr and Thelma (Frey) Priester.
Robert enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by 2 brothers: Roy (Betty) Skaggs of O’Fallon, IL and John “Woody” Woodworth of Caseyville, IL; a sister, Patricia Douthitt of Pontoon Beach, IL; 2 step sisters: Marilyn Crotts of St. Jacob, IL and Dorothy Hariston of Caseyville, IL and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Priester and a step sister, Linda Moore.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
