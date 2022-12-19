Robert Benjamin Perigo, 21, of Granite City died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born on August 14, 2001 in Granite City, IL.
Robert is survived by his mother, Donna (Tindall) Perigo; father, Kenny Ebersohl, Sr; 5 brothers: Thomas, Richard, Kenny Jr, Austin and Dede and a sister, Edna. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
