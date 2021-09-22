Robert Paul Kudelka, 86, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 29, 1935 in Granite City, IL to John Kudelka, Sr and Francis (Lizbar) Feldman.
Robert married Doris Jean Tindall in St. Louis, MO on June 4, 1955. She preceded him in death in 2017.
He retired from Granite City Steel after 40 years of service. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger.
The loving father and grandfather is survived by 2 daughters: Debra (Gary) Rich of Granite City, IL and Barbara McKelley of Granite City, IL; 7 grandchildren: Monica, Marvin Jr, Rachel, Amy, James, Amanda and Chris; 12 great grandchildren: Brittany, Simon, Cheyenne, Andrew, Emily, Robert Wesley, Austun, Gabrielle, BreAnna, Zoe, Kevin Jr and Ian; 3 great -great grandchildren: Zakary, Emily and Izabella and a son in law, Allen Newberry of Marine, IL.
Besides his wife and parents, Robert is preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Newberry; a son in law, Jess McKelley and a brother, John Kudelka, Jr.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.
