Robert Lee Allen, 73, of Lonedell, MO, formally of Hillsboro, MO, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO.
He was born on February 11, 1948 in St. Louis, MO to Godfrey and Wilma (Tullock) Allen.
Robert Hated to pick cotton but he loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed gardening and loved to can tomatoes and beets. Robert was a loving and most kind person who would always open his door for his children and grandchildren.
The loving son and father is survived by his mother; a daughter, Melissa Allen of Lonedell, MO; 2 sons: Robert Keith (Jamie) Allen of MO and Dale Oras Allen of FL; 6 grandchildren: Maranda, Andy, Robbie, Kaitlynn, Noah and Nevaeh and a great grandchild, Weston. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis Allen of Pensacola, FL; 3 sisters: Sandy (Leo) Kalips of St. Charles, MO; JoAnn (Jim) Stamper of Granite City, IL and Sharon Mize of Granite City, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his father, Robert is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Allen and a sister, Cindy Shemwell.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
