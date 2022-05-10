Robert Lakin

Robert “Robbie” Michael Lakin, age 57 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. Robbie was born on August 27, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Stanley M. Lakin and Mildred Aileen (Payne) Lakin.
On January 19, 1984, Robbie married Donna Goodyear, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Robbie worked as a press operator at General Gasket in St. Louis, MO. He enjoyed fishing and sitting around a bonfire drinking a cold beer with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith and the Three Stooges. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Robbie will be remembered as a hard working family man who loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robbie is survived by his devoted wife, Donna Lakin of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Kathleen (Warren) Winkle of Granite City, IL and Kimberly Lakin of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Ricky (Jennifer Harrison) Lakin of Granite City, IL and Vicki (Robert) Bruhn of Staunton, IL; proud grandfather to Liam Winkle, Vera Winkle, Kyng Lakin and Mckennea Reynolds; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
