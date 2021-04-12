Robert L. “Bob” Churchwell, 88, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. He was born September 10, 1932 in Bridgeport, Indiana, a son of the late Sam and Mary Elizabeth (Bock) Churchwell. He married Joyce J. (Heil) Churchwell on October 1, 1960 at the Third Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Ingersoll-Rand in 1997 after over 20 years of dedicated service as a mechanic. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and was grateful to have participated with the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight last year. He was a member of the Holiday Shores Baptist Church in Edwardsville and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. He enjoyed his days of traveling, reading and playing cards and games. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Mark and Jennifer Churchwell of Maryville, Lora and Ken Fuller of Granite City, Cheri and David McCaslin of Kansas City, Missouri and Stacy and Stephen Morrissey of Coronado, California; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Alisa and Stephen Moyer, Derek and Aurora Churchwell, Lyndsay Fuller, Kylie Fuller, Tegan McCaslin, Duncan and Emily McCaslin, Josie Morrissey and Mallory Morrissey; four great grandchildren, Norah, Joshua, Micah and Caleb Moyer; two sisters, Donna Bick of Tennessee and JoAnn Yonan of South Carolina; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jon and Debra Heil of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Churchwell and Donnie Churchwell and a sister, Ramona Biggs. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, Illinois on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Robert Lemon officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice or to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com