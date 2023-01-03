Robert James Kirchner, 49, of Pontoon Beach passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. He was born January 4, 1973 in Creve Couer, MO. He married Vindi Crane June 1, 1991 in Granite City. He worked at Mecco Inc. in St. Louis. MO. He enjoyed music, reading and drag racing.
He is survived by his wife, Vindi Kirchner of Granite City; mother, Ruth (Maurer) Payne of Huntsville, MO; sons, Robert Jr (Brittany) Kirchner of Chicago and John Kirchner of Alton; brothers, Frank (Sheila) Kirchner of Florissant, MO and John Kirchner of AL; sister, Elaine (Darin) Parker of Huntsville, MO and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Kirchner.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Pontoon Beach. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.