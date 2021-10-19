Robert “Jake” Joseph Jacobsmeyer, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:18 p.m. Mon. Oct. 18, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.
He was born Sept. 5, 1940 in St. Louis, MO to the late Cyril & Mary Jane (Cowhey) Jacobsmeyer.
On Mar. 27, 1998, he and Karen Sue Burris were married in Edwardsville, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Jake was a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran. After his military service, he worked as an elevator installer and repairman for National Elevator and Miller Elevator. He then became an elevator inspector for the state of Illinois. He had attended Calvary Life Church and loved bowling, golf and soccer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Melinda “Mindy” Jacobsmeyer of Hudson, FL; a son: Ryan (Nicole) Jacobsmeyer of Troy, MO; a step-son: Eric (Amy) Stern of Imperial, MO; 2 grandchildren: Andrew and Caleb Jacobsmeyer; and 5 siblings: Rich (Maureen) Jacobsmeyer, Carol Leibler, Cathy (Dave) Davies, Mary Beth (Sam) Genaro and Gerald “Jerry” (Joanie) Jacobsmeyer.
Memorial visitation will be Tues. Oct. 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.