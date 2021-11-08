Robert J. Rickert, 69, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, IL.
He was born on December 25, 1951 in Granite City, IL to Walter Joseph Rickert and Eileen (McMahan) Rickert.
Robert married Shirley Farris in Madison County, IL on September 1, 2017.
The loving husband and father was a member of the Eagles Post 1126 in Granite City, IL and the AMVETS in Madison, IL. Robert enjoyed fishing, remodeling homes, yard work and travel. His greatest joy was spending time with his special grandson Jared Lawrence.
Besides his wife, Robert is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Moke of Granite City; six step children: Mike Crone, Kenny Crone, Leonard Crone, Denny (Lori) Crone, April Smith and Pam (Tony) Alisso; 33 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great great -grandchildren and three sisters: Lois Loftus of Jackson, TX, Nancy June Phillips of Independence, MO and Charlotte Kipp of Granite City.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Johnny Rickert and Jimmy Rickert; a step daughter, Lenny Ramsey and two brothers: Tom Rickert and Gary Tucker.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
