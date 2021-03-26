Robert G. Lowe, 81 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Robert was born on October 11, 1939 in Granite City; the son of the late Glenwood and Margaret (Webb) Lowe. Robert was a retired pipe fitter for National Steel and a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City. In Robert’s early years he had worked for Schermer’s Market in Madison and went on later to become a bus driver for Madison County Transit and even was a WalMart greeter. His friends knew him as a very patriotic and having a special love for his dog Bella. In his free time Robert enjoyed his days of eating breakfast at the Red Apple Restaurant with his retired National Steel friends and never met a stranger and always was ready to tell a good joke.
Robert is survived by his numerous nieces, nephews; his church family at Word of Life Tabernacle and many other close friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Lowe and his sister, Wilma Sullivan.
Memorial donations are suggested to Word of Life Tabernacle or Shriners Hospital, St. Louis. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.