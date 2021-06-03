Robert Edward Fetter, 56, of Granite City, IL passed away at 11:30 p.m. Wed. June 2, 2021 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.
He was born May 16, 1965 in Granite City to the late Robert Edward & Rose P. (Roberts) Fetter.
On May 21, 2005, he and Vikkie Slagle were married in Sarasota, FL. She survives.
Robert worked at Metro Marble and was a member of Chapter 11 Harley Riders. He had attended Holy Family Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter: Stacy; a step-son: Jason; 2 step-grandchildren: Junior & Jemma, all of Sarasota, FL; 2 brothers: Eddie (Cindy) Fetter of St. Jacob, IL and Charles (Marilyn) Fetter of Horseshoebend, AR; and 2 sisters: Beth Brimer of Granite City; and Michele (Todd) Thorp of Wood River, NE.
Services are private.
Memorials may be made to the ASPCA.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.