fetter.png

Robert Edward Fetter, 56, of Granite City, IL passed away at 11:30 p.m. Wed. June 2, 2021 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

 

He was born May 16, 1965 in Granite City to the late Robert Edward & Rose P. (Roberts) Fetter.

 

On May 21, 2005, he and Vikkie Slagle were married in Sarasota, FL.  She survives.

 

Robert worked at Metro Marble and was a member of Chapter 11 Harley Riders.  He had attended Holy Family Catholic Church.

 

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter: Stacy; a step-son: Jason; 2 step-grandchildren: Junior & Jemma, all of Sarasota, FL; 2 brothers: Eddie (Cindy) Fetter of St. Jacob, IL and Charles (Marilyn) Fetter of Horseshoebend, AR; and 2 sisters: Beth Brimer of Granite City; and Michele (Todd) Thorp of Wood River, NE.

 

Services are private.

 

Memorials may be made to the ASPCA.

 

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.

Load comments