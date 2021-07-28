Robert Earl Thornton, 65, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Tues. July 27, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.
He was born Jan. 18, 1956 in Clinton, NC to Willa Gray Tew of N.C. and the late John Sampson Thornton.
Robert was an over the road truck driver and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Jan. 31, 1975, he and Linda L. Stoneking were married in Conway, SC. She survives in Pontoon Beach.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by 3 children: Tara (Scott) Wesley of O’Fallon, MO, Robert Earl Thornton Jr. of Pontoon Beach and Mike (Sandra) Thornton of Florissant, MO; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother: John Thornton of Jackson, MO.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister: Shirley Harris; and a brother: Kenny Thornton.
Services are private.
