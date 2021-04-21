Robert E. Fleming, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. 2021 at his home. He was born December 23, 1949 in Granite City, a son of the late Thomas and Bernice Marsh. He married Linda D. (Jones) Fleming on June 5, 1998 in Edwardsville and she survives. He had worked at Holy Family School after 15 years of dedicated service in maintenance. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Army. He loved the outdoors and cherished the special times spent at Carlyle Lake. He enjoyed his days of fishing, camping and bowling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brandy and her four children; a daughter and son-in-law, Rae and Josh Hetley and their two children; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Donna Fleming of Granite City, Russ and Sandy Fleming of Granite City and Gary and Debbie Marsh of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a private memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a private memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.irwinchapel.com
