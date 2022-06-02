Robert G. Dunn, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tues. May 24, 2022 at his home with his loving companion, Cathy Jones, at his side.
He was born Sept. 26, 1964 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn.
He and Lisa Ann Hamlin were married July 28, 1984 in Granite City. She preceded him in death Nov. 20, 2019.
Robert had been a diesel mechanic.
He is survived by a son: Chad (Dena) Dunn of Granite City; 6 grandchildren; a brother: Richard (Jolene) Dunn of St. Genevieve, MO; and 3 sisters: Melba (Mike) Tracy of Hillsboro, MO; Barbie Sanders of Festus, MO and Tina Silkwood of TX.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rocky Dunn.
A celebration of his life will be held Fri. June 17, 2022 from Noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Road Baptist Church.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.