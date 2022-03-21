Robert Dippel, 81, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home Friday, March 18, 2022.
He was born on July 25, 1940 to Edward and Goldie (Skilbeck) Dippel in Breese, IL
Robert met Jennifer in New Zealand and they married on February 13, 1967
He was a member of the Nameoki United Methodist Church, and In his spare time he enjoyed watching westerns, old T.V shows and his favorite sports teams play. H ealso loved playing gold, working cross word and cryptogram puzzles.
Besides his wife, Robert is survived by his daughter: Kerin (Stan) Stascinsky; 2 sons: Craig (Michelle) Dippel and Brent Dippel; 3 grandchildren: Skylar Dippel, Braden Dippel and Landon Dippel; and a brother: Thomas Dippel .
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Carol Buss.
Services for Robert are pending
