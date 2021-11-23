Robert “Bobby” Lee Rasche, age 53, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Bobby was a wonderful son, a beloved brother, the best Uncle Bob & friend anyone could have. Bobby was born on October 6, 1968, in Granite City, IL, a son of Herbert and Ruth (Jones) Rasche, exactly 10 months and 3 days after his sister Dana, his Irish twin.
Bobby graduated from Worden High School in 1986. He then worked at Tower Automotive until it closed. He spent the last years being a caregiver to his ailing mother and aunt. He was a hard worker who would do anything for anyone. He was a trivia buff who knew all there was to know about any sport movie and music. He loved animals ultimately caring for the many strays that somehow found their way to his front door.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Rasche on May 11, 1993; brothers, Brian Rasche on October 7, 1994 and Herbie Rasche on March 29, 2016.
Bobby is survived by his loving mother, Ruth Rasche of Dorsey, IL; dear siblings, Derrick Rasche of Dorsey, IL, David (Leah) Roberson of Eldorado, IL, Tina Roberson of Dorsey, IL, Dana (David) Eckhardt of Worden, IL and Mark (Lisa) Rasche of Florida; proud uncle to Kristina Harper and Sam Eckhardt both of Worden, IL; Mark and Colton Rasche of Florida, Shawn Roberson of Indiana and Chad Roberson of Mt. Vernon, IL; proud great uncle to Edie Harper of Worden, IL; aunts, Wilma Jones of Dorsey, IL and Addie Rasche of Dexter, IL; a dear friend James Harper of Edwardsville, Il.
Bobby was a devoted son, brother, and uncle his entire life. Losing him like this will have a profound effect on those of us left behind. But we do find comfort knowing one day will be together again.
Proverbs 3:5-6; Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
Jeremiah 31:3; Love yesterday, today and forever. In all our hearts Bobby will always remain.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Brimm officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations can be directed to his sister, Dana Eckhardt to help with expenses. We thank those in advance who are able to help in these difficult times. For those of you who simply remember Bobby for the wonderful man he was we honestly couldn’t ask for more.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.