Robert “Bob” Wayne Leibold, 79, of Granite City, IL, passed away Fri. May 14, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born June 1, 1941 in Granite City to the late Alvin & Willamina “Minnie” Ida Julia (Landwehmeir) Leibold.
He married Mona L. Hoerle Aug. 13, 1960 in Lebanon, MO. She preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2006. He then married Doris K. Clutts Feb. 16, 2007 in Granite City. She preceded him in death Mar. 16, 2020.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an owner/operator, driving over the road for more than 25 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Janalea (Robert) Sobiech of Ft. Worth, TX and Leandria (Justin Penelton) Sodini of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Ashley (Christopher) Keating, Robert (Gina) Suermann, Trey (Stephanie) Sobiech, Nicole Baumann and Geno Sodini; 8 great-grandchildren: Madilyn Keating, Nolan Keating, Robert Alan Suermann Jr., Carter Suermann, Charlotte Sobiech, Easton Keating, Nathan Sodini and Liam Baumann; and a half-brother: Alvin Leibold Jr. of MO.
In addition to his spouses and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Gerald “Jerry” Leibold Sr.; and 4 sisters: Edna “Tillie” Sharon White, Ruth Ann Leibold, Carol “Suzie” Leibold and Harriett Leibold.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Mon. May 17, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Jerry Leibold officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd.
Memorials may be made to Trisomy genetic research in recognition of two of his great-grandsons at www.rarechromo.org or www.hopefortrisomy13and18.org.
