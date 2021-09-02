Robert “Bob” Lynn Snyder Sr., age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Bob was born on January 10, 1953 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Gerald Snyder and Ruth (McClelland) Snyder.
Bob retired in 1999, as a painter out of Painters District Council 53, Local 120 in Collinsville, IL, after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. Bob enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting anything that caught his eye. He also loved wrestling, working on bicycles, lawn mowers and cars. Bob was a jack of all trades and he could fix or build anything he put his mind to. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, boyfriend, uncle and a dear friend. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a stepson, Chad Stafford; and by a brother, Gerald Wayne Snyder.
He is survived by his loving sons, Robert (Maranda) Snyder Jr., of Okawville IL and Joseph (Chelsea) Snyder of Troy, IL; dear siblings, Nancy (Richard) Clasen of Chester, IL, Darlene Winters of Granite City, IL, Bruce Snyder of Granite City, IL and Karen Johnson of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Audrey, Blake, Mason, Steven, William and Natali; devoted girlfriend, Claudia Branch of Granite City, IL; many nieces nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association or to the Snyder family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
