Robert Anthony Bronnbauer, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:44 p.m. Thurs. Apr. 1, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Jan. 20, 1964 in Granite City to Barbara (Wagner) Bronnbauer of Granite City and the late Heinz Bronnbauer.
On July 21, 2009, he and Jinnifer Pollard were married in Granite City. She preceded him in death Oct. 3, 2015.
Robert worked was an operator for Geodis. He was a member of the Marine Sportsman’s Club and loved to fish.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister: Susan (Randy) Hall; and a brother: Dan Bronnbauer all of Granite City.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery.
