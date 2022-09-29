Robert Anderson

Robert E. Anderson, 92 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois.
He was born April 12, 1930 to Delbert and Ruby (Houston) Anderson in Anniston, Missouri. On January 15, 1952 he married Isabel M. Hart and they shared 68 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.
Robert served in the United States Army for 20 years before retiring in 1972. He also worked for the State of Illinois Department of Mines and Minerals where he was an Inspector.
During his military service, he and his wife loved to travel. He enjoyed barbecuing, gardening, fishing and watching horse races. In recent years he looked forward to having breakfast with his “breakfast buddies” and their companionship. Visiting with his family was most important to him.
Survivors include his sons: Charles E. (Kathy) Anderson of Troy, Illinois, and Donald (Sue) Anderson of Worden, Illinois; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Janco of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren: Caitlin, Ian, Eric, Jon, Travis, and Lindsey; sisters: Pat (John) Long of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Carolyn Walton of East Prairie, Missouri; and brother, Kenneth (Diane) Walton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Anderson Walton and step-father, Vernon Walton; daughter, Sheila M. Gancheff; and brother, Vernon “Bud” Walton.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.