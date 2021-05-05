Rita Anne Zaruba, 65, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 7:52 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at her home with her family by her side while under hospice care.
She was born Feb. 11, 1956 in Granite City to the late Bernard Eugene & Mary Rita (Sido) Ahlers.
On Feb. 11, 1978, she and James Edward Zaruba were married in Granite City. He survives in Pontoon Beach.
Rita had been an RN for Gateway and Anderson Hospitals in the ER and a home health nurse. She had been a member of the Maryville grade school PTA, band parent at Collinsville High School and had been a member and participated with the Girl Scouts for her daughters. She also loved to scrapbook.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 daughters: LeAnne (Mike) Fetrow and Nicole Zaruba of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Matthew and Jacob Fetrow; siblings: Justine (Michael) Thornton, James (Connie) Ahlers, Patricia Atkins, Gregor (Amy) Ahlers, Glen (Laura) Ahlers and Scott (Vicki) Ahlers; a sister-in-law: Linda Ahlers; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Richard Ahlers; a brother-in-law: Frank Atkins; and her in-laws: Frank & Betty Zaruba.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. May 7, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com.