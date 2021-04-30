Ricky Edward Zeugin, 62, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Thurs. Apr. 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Apr. 21, 1959 in Granite City to Mary Jacquline “Jackie” (Gaeng) Kirkover of Granite City and the late Donald E. Zeugin.
Ricky was a member of Great Creations church and loved to fish.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son: Donald; a brother: Rob (Amy) Kirkover; 2 sisters: Donna Shuppert and Tammy (Steve) Bodkins all of Granite City; 2 nieces: Jackie (Ryan) Sedej and Kendra Kirkover; 2 nephews: Justin (Chantel) Bodkins and Brandon Wood; 2 great-nieces: Hayleigh Bodkins and Katelynne Sedej; and a great-nephew: Cody Bodkins.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father: Bobby Kirkover; his longtime companion of 35 years: Pamela Enyart; brother-in-law: Keith Shuppert; and an nephew: Keith Shuppert Jr.
The family will hold a celebration of Ricky’s life at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.