Ricky Earl Daniels, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born January 30, 1959, in Granite City, a son of the late Earl Eugene and Ethel (Cox) Daniels. Ricky worked at Denny’s in Pontoon Beach and Glen Carbon with several years of service as a cook. He enjoyed his days of fishing, playing cards, wrestling and was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Valerie (Krystal) Radcliff of Cottage Hills and Richelle (Robert) Snodgrass of Jessup, Georgia; five grandchildren, Hailey, Amree and Skylar Snodgrass and Averyanna and Paisleigh Holtmann; a brother, Willis (Brenda) Daniesl of Granite City, three sisters, Mary Lake of White Hall, Marla Sprong of Winchester and Michelle Lane of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Daniels.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 320 East Franklin Street in Roodhouse on PENDING DATE/TIMES
with Reverend Rob Brogdon officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com