Ricky A. Nelson, 60, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, February 25, 2022 at his home.
He was born on June 30, 1961 in Granite City, IL to Walter Odell Nelson and Opal (Heard) Nelson.
Ricky owned and operated a lawn care service. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, playing dice and playing poker.
He is survived by a brother, Vernon Nelson of Granite City, IL and 5 sisters: Mary Folk of Granite City, Pam Misturak of Granite City, Linda Trawick of Salem, MO, Donna Nelson of St. James, MO and Lisa Baker of Summerville, IL.
Besides his parents, Ricky is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Steven Nelson and Larry Nelson and 2 sisters: Noah Thomas and Sharon Nisikia.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
