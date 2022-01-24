Richard Leroy Wilson Sr., 80, of y, Illinois passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born April 27, 1941 in Granite City, a son of the late Leo and Etta (Reading) Wilson. He married Loretta June (Dahmm) Wilson on June 1, 1968 in Granite City and she survives. He retired from American Steel after 25 years of dedicated service followed by 15 years of service with the Granite City Park District. He was a member of Glenview Assembly of God Church in Granite City and cherished his grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and woodworking and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Amy Wilson, Timothy and Mary Kay Wilson, Scott and Barb Wilson and Jason and JoAnn Wilson, all of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Zach, Matthew, Daniel, Lucas, Lauren, Michael and Makayla; a brother, David Wilson of Granite City; three sisters, Flora Graham of Ohio, Patricia Parks of Desoto, Missouri and Evelyn Holmes of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sister, Yvonne Adelsberger, Edna Gean and Wanda Baumberger and one brother, Charles Wilson. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Glenview Assembly of God Church, 3000 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where visitation will continue on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Timothy O’Keefe officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Glenview Assembly of God Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ameren Illinois schedules planned outage to repair broken power pole
- Suspect remains at large in East Alton shooting
- Addressing Illinois' Canadian Geese problem
- Investigators identify man shot by police
- Illinois lawmakers discuss extending pension buyout plan
- One in custody following Upper Alton incident
- Quick thinking keeps Bethalto Boys and Girls Club kids safe
- Police continue search for shooting suspect
- STL Regional Airport looking for new manager again
- Busy Saturday night for first responders