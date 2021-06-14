Richard Walter Williams, 69, of Granite City, Illinois, affectionately known as “Uncle Buck” and “Richiee Rich” passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home. He was born June 9, 1952 in Granite City, a son of the late Frederick Richard Williams and the late Rita Emily (Wiehardt) Williams Hornberger. He retired in 2017 from U.S. Steel in Granite City after 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He had also owned and operated Collinsville Amoco for several years. He had received a Bachelor Degree in Education, with a Major in History and had also received a certificate in welding. Rich was an avid boater throughout his life and loved being on and around the water. He loved times spent at Grafton Harbor, enjoying the many good times with his friends. He loved live music, listening to classic rock and attending many concerts through the years. He also enjoyed his many amazing trips to Las Vegas with family and friends. Rich always had a happy spirit, never met a stranger, generous to everyone, had a fantastic and unforgettable laugh and was always ready for a good time and new adventure with so many of his family and friends. He is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Patrick Noonan of Oak Park, California, Deborah and Donald Brashears of Northfield, Illinois and Candice and Stephen Powderly of St. Charles, Missouri; a half-brother, Darin and Lyndsay Williams of Swansea, Illinois; thirteen nieces and nephews; twenty three great nieces and great nephews; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.
