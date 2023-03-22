Richard H. Staggs Sr. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at the age of 95. He was born in Granite City on November 7, 1927, a son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Hall) Staggs. Richard married the love of his life, Mary A. (McCosky) Staggs in Piggott, Arkansas on April 30, 1949, and she survives. Richard retired from the wrecking crew with Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 38 years of dedicated service as a carman. The United States Korean War veteran proudly served his country with the Army and later with the Marine Corp. Richard was a50 year faithful member of Triple Lodge #835 in Granite City and had served as a Past Master and a Past Grand Lecturer. He was a devoted member of the Ainad Shriners where he was a member of the Oriental Band and a longtime volunteer and supporter of Shriner’s Hospital for Children. He enjoyed his days of fishing, camping, playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 74 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Richard H. (Kimberly) Staggs Jr. of Sullivan, Missouri, Robert C. (Betsy) Staggs of LaGrange, Kentucky, Cynthia (Ronald) Hopper of Kampsville, Illinois and David A. (Chamie) Staggs of Keyesport, Illinois; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Ramsey of Granite City and Barbara Sudbring of Collinsville; brother-in-law, Thomas (Patty) McCosky of St. Jacob; sister-in-law, Kathryn Harris of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lauren Hopper and two sisters, Mildred Clements and Doris Robinson.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Masonic rites and Military honors will be rendered. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral chapel.