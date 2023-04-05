Richard Franklin Spratley, 45, of Mitchell, IL died on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Fenton, MO.
He was born on February 6, 1978 in Lethbridge, Alberta to Albert Spratley and Georgena Kolstad.
Richard enjoyed reading and he was a proud member of the LBQT community.
Besides his parents, Richard is survived by his step—mother, Debbi Spratley and 2 brothers: Daniel (Cyndi) Spratley of Brighton, IL and Robert Spratley of Mitchell, IL. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Leah Spratley, Nevaeh Spratley, Bobby Spratley, Jr, Logan Spratley, Tyler Spratley, Zayne Spratley and Damian Spratley; great niece, Oakleigh Wilson and best friend, J.R. Springman.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The family asks that attendees dress in rainbow colors.
