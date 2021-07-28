Richard Ryan Stiles, 66, of Granite City passed away July 27, 2021 at his home. He was born March 2, 1955 in California. Richard served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Stiles; sons, Michael and Eric Stiles all of Granite City and seven grandchildren, Kaylee Lake, Justice Albrecht, Hope Kunst, Patience Kunst, Ryan Stiles, Jason Stiles and Skylar Stiles.
