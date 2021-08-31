Richard “Ryan” Henderson, age 48, died last Friday, August 27, 2021 in his bed at home sick with Covid. The Holiday Shores community in Edwardsville, Illinois is grieving the passing of their neighbor and friend of almost three decades. He was a sweet skinny boy who was brutalized by a violent stepfather along with his sisters Kim and Tiffany. He was eleven when they escaped from extreme rural poverty to a life of fashionable clothes and plenty to eat in Lubbock, TX. The Justice family gave stability, safe refuge and love to him and his siblings. Spending time in Justiceburg, TX at the family ranch delighted Ryan throughout his life—usually with a sibling, cousin or frat bro in tow to shoot guns and drive the Scout. In his teen years Ryan began working in the summers with his dad in California and Pennsylvania. He also worked hard at becoming strong, attractive, and financially successful. He graduated from Lubbock High School, Class of 1991. At Texas Tech he joined the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and graduated summa cum laude with a Masters in Finance. He was a highly intelligent, hilarious and intense human with the hugest heart.
Coming out of college, he worked for Raymond James Financial. Later, he worked at FedEx for several years as a supervisor. His summer jobs working with his father in the family poster and carnival supply business created a deep bond between them; even taking weekend Spanish classes and retreat trips in Costa Rica together. Ryan was bilingual and a numbers man. In the final chapter of his work life, he was able to turn his weightlifting hobby into a successful supplement shop called Innovative Sports Nutrition, in E-ville. He held an IFBB Pro Card that was considered to be one of his most valued personal achievements, next to his Texas Tech diplomas. He was a mind and body full package, rare and precious—an inspirational soul.
Ryan was the only and most favorite son of his parents: Richard “Dick” Moroni Henderson of Edwardsville, IL and Paula Justice of Charlotte, NC. He is survived by five sisters and half sisters. Tiffany Leigh Bateman of Amarillo Texas, Kimberley Bodenhamer Smith of Chattanooga, TN, Melissa Jill Wilson of Charlotte, NC, Katie Nicole Hannig of Tacoma, WA and Amanda Diane Gilbert of Tomball, TX. He was very close with his cousin Jake Justice of Lubbock, TX. Ryan loved many women. Those Loves of his life that will particularly be affected by his early departure are Allison, Kathy, Jael, Erin and Elisa. Also, Steve, Brian, Dalton, Tyler and Zack were his Best Bros. So many will grieve the passing of this larger than life, gentle and giant of a man. Cheers to the Hoes and Bros—Duces.
In celebration of Ryan’s life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with sister Kim Smith officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. You may join the funeral service livestream on his tribute page at www.irwinchapel.com.