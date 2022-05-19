Richard Lee Gleason, 50, passed away May 6, 2022.
Born September 3, 1971 in Wood River he was the son of Mildred P. Gleason of East Alton and the late Russell John Zappa.
Surviving are his mother; wife, Mandy; son, Richard Brown; sisters, Margaret (Quincy) Gleason of Alton, Kim (Marc) Reinke of Wood River, Sarah (Elmer) Funderburk of Cottage Hills.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jeff Gleason; and sister, Tina Weeden.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.