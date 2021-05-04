Richard Lee Fanning, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home. Richard was born on March 20, 1938 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Oliver Fanning and Sophie (Parker) Fanning.
On May 18, 1957, Richard married Beverly Colyer, the love of his life at First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL. Richard was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Richard was in the auto parts industry starting his career at Madison Auto Parts and he retired from Al’s Automotive as store manager after 35 years of dedicated service. Richard enjoyed traveling with Beverly over the years. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and St. Louis Blues Hockey fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Fanning, Bobby Fanning and Norma Boyer.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Beverly Fanning of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Brenda (Richard B.) Gibson of Granite City, IL, Cheryl (Alan) Jakul of Nokomis, IL and Dana (Keith) Miles of New Douglas, IL; proud grandfather to Jamie Gibson of Granite City, IL, Amber (Ryan) Ruehrup of Staunton, IL, Justin Miles of St. Louis, MO and Ryan Miles of St. Louis, MO; proud great-grandfather to Dylan Ruehrup and Brent Ruehrup; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at Unity Baptist Church, with Pastor Jarad Corzine officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Unity Baptist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel and church.
