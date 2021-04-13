Richard L. Stone Sr., 66 of Granite City passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on July 17, 1954 in Carrolton, IL; the son of the late LaVerne and Betty (Buck) Stone. Richard was a forklift driver who was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and in his free time he enjoyed his days of doing yard work or decorating his home for any holiday. He had a special love for his doggie Jane and loved to spend time with his family. He will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
Richard is survived by his wife; Judith (Moore) Hudson; son, Richard L. and Mandi Stone Jr. of Roxana, IL; daughters, Michelle and Vincent Kolb of East Alton, IL, Danielle Coates of East Alton, IL; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Leo and Kristine Stone; sister, Melody and Gary Foutch and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his former wife; Luven Stone; brothers, Lloyd Stone, Bill Buck; sister, Bert Ontis.
In celebration of Richard’s life, a family and friends burial will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A.