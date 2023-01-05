Richard Lamar Knowlton, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to Charles Lamar and Elnora Alice (Wheeler) Knowlton on February 21, 1954 in St. Louis MO. After serving 6 years in the U.S Army, Richard worked as a director for several nonprofit organizations. When they were children, Richard met Elizabeth Stogsdill, but they wouldn’t marry until 2018, she survives him. Richard loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Elks Club for 38 years.
Besides his wife Elizabeth, Richard is survived by his 3 sons: Richard Lamar Knowlton II, Joel Andrew (Marcia) Knowlton and Timothy James Knowlton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother: Christopher O’Neil; and 2 sisters: Sheila Wedemeyer and Stephanie English.
Richard is preceded in death by a brother: Charles Starkey and a sister: Jean Hurst.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Richard.
