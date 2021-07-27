Richard Herman Tanksley, 76, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born on July 23, 1945 in Granite City, IL to Charles and Myrtle (Teems) Tanksley.
Richard married Donna Welch in Granite City, IL on July 3, 1965.
The loving husband and father retired from the Granite City School District after 39 years of service as a custodian. He enjoyed watching baseball.
Richard is survived by his wife; a daughter, Rhonda (Charles) Hatton of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: Rodney Tanksley of Granite City, IL and Jeffery (Lisa) Tanksley of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren: Sabra Tanksley, Trey Hatton, Brandon Hatton, Shawn Tanksley and Matthew Tanksley; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Kenny (Linda) Tanksley of Canfield, OH and Harold (Linda) Tanksley of Granite City, IL and a sister, Helen (Gene) Erby of Osage Beach, MO.
Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Charles Tanksley, Cecil Tanksley, John Tanksley and Bill Tanksley and a sister, Anna Mae Allison.
A memorial visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
