Richard Fred Trebing, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Richard was born on June 28, 1933 in Glen Carbon, IL, a son of the late Fred Trebing and Dorothy (Hickson) Jones.
On September 10, 1955, Richard married Virginia Lucille Tucker, the love of his life and Virginia passed away on October 1, 2015. Richard was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Clark E. Trebing; half-brother, Forest Dale O’Bear and his wife, Brenda; sisters, Shirley Durbrow and Imogene Woods and by a brother-in-law, Bill Barnett.
Richard is survived by his loving sons, Karl Trebing of Granite City, IL, Kevin Trebing of Murray, KY, Jeffrey (Teri) Trebing of Maryville, IL, Alan Trebing of Granite City, IL and Christopher (Kelly) Trebing of Huron, OH; proud grandfather to Lea, Hope, Ceejay and Matthew and six great-grandchildren; dear friends, Charles and Lenora Vaughn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at Irwin Chapel, with his son, Pastor Kevin Trebing officiating. Richard will be laid to rest next to Virginia at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Lions Clubs. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
