Richard Jay Dooley, 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 4:54 a.m. Sun. Apr. 16, 2023 at his home.
He was born Dec. 5, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas Jay and Ethel (Lyerla) Dooley.
On Jan. 23, 1971, he and Brenda J. Jones were married in East St. Louis, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Richard owned and operated Rich’s Autobody for 35 years before his retirement. He loved to golf and bowl.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Lisa (Michael) Crawford of Wood River, IL; a son: Richard Edward (Anna Marie Garrity) Dooley of Granite City; 4 grandchildren: Colton Crawford, Keelan Crawford, Chase Heidemann and Andria Hileman; a great-grandson: Zachery Hileman; and 2 brothers: Tom (Pat) Dooley and Gary (Rhonda) Dooley of Edwardsville, IL.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Thelma Slayton.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thurs. Apr. 20, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.