Richard “Craig” Roberts, age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL. Craig was born on April 1, 1953 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Charles Eugene Roberts and Shirley LaWanda (Lewis) Roberts.
On June 5, 1971, Craig married Brenda Sue Childers, the love of his life in Granite City, IL, and Brenda passed away on October 25, 2020. Craig was a devoted Christian who spent many hours studying his bible. Craig retired as a security officer from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, IL. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Granite City, IL. Craig loved playing his guitar and he played in the band “The Drifters” for many years. He also enjoyed going fishing and watching old western and horror movies. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Craig was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Craig was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Nelson and by two brothers, Larry Roberts and Lynn Roberts.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Daleana (Richard) Wylde of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Terri Barclay and Robin Roberts; proud grandfather to Jared Wylde, Shawn Wylde and Brendan Wylde; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, with Rev. Eddie Linhart officiating. Craig will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
