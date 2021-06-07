Richard C. “Ricky” Reinhardt Jr., 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab. He was born October 11, 1952 in Granite City, a son of Richard C. Reinhardt Sr. of Granite City and the late Margie (Parker) Reinhardt. Ricky enjoyed attending workshop with Specialized Services in Alton. He always had a dream of being a truck driver and serving as a fireman and police officer. He was always excited to hear the sounds of a diesel horn or the sounds and lights of all emergency vehicles. He had a love for music and especially loved listening to classic country. He never met a stranger, always shared his smile, had a great sense of humor and a big heart that loved everyone. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the family invites all attending his services to wear their favorite Cardinal shirt. In addition to his beloved father, he is survived by a brother, Robert (Diane) Benner of Granite City; sister, Patty Baker of Granite City; sister, Kim (Doug) Grace of Granite City; sister, Dianne (Mel) Chouinard of St. Louis; brother, Rick (Pam) Tanksley of Granite City; cousin, Lori Frank of Fairview Heights; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathie Bobb and a nephew, Donald Joel Moseley. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gateway Chapter, 8521 Maryland Avenue, Ste. 16, St. Louis, Mo 63105 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com